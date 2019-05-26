US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump blasts judge who blocked construction of part of his border wall as an ‘activist’
- A California judge ruled on Friday that some construction of the wall using money not appropriated by Congress be put on hold
- The court is considering a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress to pay for his wall
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
Some believe Huawei faces an existential threat. Photo: Bloomberg
If Donald Trump kills off Chinese firm Huawei, do Asia’s 5G dreams die?
- Until the US-China trade war turned nasty, the Chinese telecoms giant had been the region’s 5G developer of choice
- Now its US ban has thrown those plans into chaos
Topic | Huawei
Some believe Huawei faces an existential threat. Photo: Bloomberg