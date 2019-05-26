Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump is seen on Saturday arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Photo: Kyodo
United States & Canada

Banks can hold off handing over Donald Trump’s financial records to Congress pending an appeal, court says

  • The filing follows an appeal by Trump and his affiliates against a ruling that the banks should give the documents to Democrats
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:53am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump is seen on Saturday arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blasts judge who blocked construction of part of his border wall as an ‘activist’

  • A California judge ruled on Friday that some construction of the wall using money not appropriated by Congress be put on hold
  • The court is considering a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress to pay for his wall
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:20am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:22am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.