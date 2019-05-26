US President Donald Trump is seen on Saturday arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Photo: Kyodo
Banks can hold off handing over Donald Trump’s financial records to Congress pending an appeal, court says
- The filing follows an appeal by Trump and his affiliates against a ruling that the banks should give the documents to Democrats
US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump blasts judge who blocked construction of part of his border wall as an ‘activist’
- A California judge ruled on Friday that some construction of the wall using money not appropriated by Congress be put on hold
- The court is considering a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress to pay for his wall
