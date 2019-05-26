Records show that medical experts hired to evaluate Dr George Tyndall told the university he appeared to be targeting international students from Asia. Photo: TNS
The secret files on Dr George Tyndall, gynaecologist at USC who ‘preyed on young Asian students’
- Medical experts who evaluated campus doctor reported there was evidence he preyed on Asian students who were vulnerable because of their age and language skills
- More than 650 lawsuits have been filed, and Los Angeles police have been conducting an extensive sex crimes investigation
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Records show that medical experts hired to evaluate Dr George Tyndall told the university he appeared to be targeting international students from Asia. Photo: TNS