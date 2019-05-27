Channels

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against Georgia's “heartbeat” abortion bill outside of the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

How Alabama’s abortion law is roiling Democratic and Republican politics ahead of 2020 election

  • Alabama wants to outlaw all abortions – even in the case of rape or incest – and it’s become a central issue for both US parties
  • Democrats consider rejecting pro-abortion advocates; Republicans are divided over how far anti-abortion laws should go
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
USA TODAY

USA TODAY  

Published: 4:46am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 27 May, 2019

Dr. Yashica Robinson, is greeted with a hug from Josie Poland, a clinic escort, while arriving for work at the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center in Huntsville. Photo: AP Photo
United States & Canada

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union sue Alabama over ‘blatantly unconstitutional’ abortion ban

  • Legal action taken after Governor Kay Ivey signed into law the measure that makes abortion a felony
Topic |   Reproductive health
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:02am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 1:43am, 25 May, 2019

