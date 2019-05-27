Channels

A path of destruction is seen through the American Budget Value Inn and Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

At least two killed as 165-mile-per-hour tornado rips apart Oklahoma town of El Reno

  • The city was still recovering from serious flooding when the storm hit with little warning
  • Buildings were ripped apart and at least 29 people were hospitalised
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:05am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 27 May, 2019

A path of destruction is seen through the American Budget Value Inn and Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo
Society

Two children killed as bouncy castle destroyed by tornado in China

  • Holiday crowds watch in horror as emergency crews struggle to rescue victims after freak weather event
  • Seven people recovering in hospital
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 1:53pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 9:43pm, 3 May, 2019

Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
