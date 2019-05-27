A path of destruction is seen through the American Budget Value Inn and Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
At least two killed as 165-mile-per-hour tornado rips apart Oklahoma town of El Reno
- The city was still recovering from serious flooding when the storm hit with little warning
- Buildings were ripped apart and at least 29 people were hospitalised
Topic | Extreme weather
A path of destruction is seen through the American Budget Value Inn and Skyview Mobile Park Estates is seen in an aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in El Reno, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo
Two children killed as bouncy castle destroyed by tornado in China
- Holiday crowds watch in horror as emergency crews struggle to rescue victims after freak weather event
- Seven people recovering in hospital
Topic | China Society
Rescuers struggle to pull victims from the wreckage of a bouncy castle after a tornado swept it into the air, killing two children, in northern China. Photo: Weibo