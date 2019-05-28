Workers build a border fence on a private property at the US-Mexico border on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Using crowdsourced funds, Donald Trump’s supporters start construction on private border wall
- US military veteran Jeff Allen is working on project with United Constitutional Patriots, a right-wing militia that carries out vigilante border patrols
- Funding comes from We Build the Wall, a company that raised millions of dollars in private donations online
US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump blasts judge who blocked construction of part of his border wall as an ‘activist’
- A California judge ruled on Friday that some construction of the wall using money not appropriated by Congress be put on hold
- The court is considering a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress to pay for his wall
