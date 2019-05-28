Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers build a border fence on a private property at the US-Mexico border on Sunday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Using crowdsourced funds, Donald Trump’s supporters start construction on private border wall

  • US military veteran Jeff Allen is working on project with United Constitutional Patriots, a right-wing militia that carries out vigilante border patrols
  • Funding comes from We Build the Wall, a company that raised millions of dollars in private donations online
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:37am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers build a border fence on a private property at the US-Mexico border on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Donald Trump blasts judge who blocked construction of part of his border wall as an ‘activist’

  • A California judge ruled on Friday that some construction of the wall using money not appropriated by Congress be put on hold
  • The court is considering a legal challenge to Trump’s decision to circumvent Congress to pay for his wall
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:20am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:22am, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (seen on May 14) has slammed a California federal judge for blocking his attempt to circumvent Congress to get funding for his Mexico border wall. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.