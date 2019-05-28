US President Donald Trump (left) and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands at the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Canada, in June 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Canada takes first step towards ratifying new Nafta
- Move comes ahead of visit by US Vice-President Mike Pence, who will meet Trudeau on Thursday to discuss free trade agreement
- Trump lifted tariffs on steel and aluminium last week, removing major obstacle to USMCA deal in US, Canada and Mexico
US President Donald Trump speaks in Washington on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to lift US steel tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing way for new Nafta
- Nations agree to ramp up efforts to trace origins of metals, stopping diversion of shipments from other nations to dodge levies
- Tariffs have stood in the way of getting Trump’s USMCA trade deal approved by Congress, and ratified by Canada and Mexico
