United States & Canada

MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, pledges half her US$36 billion fortune to charity

  • She was one of 19 people on Tuesday to join the ‘Giving Pledge’ campaign founded by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates
  • Bezos became world’s third richest woman after her divorce settlement last month
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:01am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 29 May, 2019

