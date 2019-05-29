Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in March 2018. Photo: AP
MacKenzie Bezos, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, pledges half her US$36 billion fortune to charity
- She was one of 19 people on Tuesday to join the ‘Giving Pledge’ campaign founded by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates
- Bezos became world’s third richest woman after her divorce settlement last month
Topic | Amazon
