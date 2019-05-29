Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks about the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller prepared obstruction indictment against Donald Trump, claims Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff in new book

  • Draft titled ‘United States of America against Donald J Trump, Defendant’ sat on Mueller’s desk for almost a year Wolff writes
  • Special counsel’s office says internal documents that revelation is based on ‘do not exist’
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 3:12am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 3:20am, 29 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump is seen on Saturday arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Photo: Kyodo
United States & Canada

Banks can hold off handing over Donald Trump’s financial records to Congress pending an appeal, court says

  • The filing follows an appeal by Trump and his affiliates against a ruling that the banks should give the documents to Democrats
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:53am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 26 May, 2019

