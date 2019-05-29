Channels

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Thursday. Photo: Florida Today via AP
United States & Canada

Mega constellations formed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites could ruin our view of the night sky, warn astronomers

  • The first 60 of an intended 12,000 Starlink probes were blasted into orbit last week
  • The satellites, currently at an altitude of 450km (280 miles), are visible to the naked eye
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 3:50am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 29 May, 2019

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Thursday. Photo: Florida Today via AP
