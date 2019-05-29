A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket carrying 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida on Thursday. Photo: Florida Today via AP
Mega constellations formed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites could ruin our view of the night sky, warn astronomers
- The first 60 of an intended 12,000 Starlink probes were blasted into orbit last week
- The satellites, currently at an altitude of 450km (280 miles), are visible to the naked eye
The Dragon approaching the space station. Photo: AP
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques ‘catches’ SpaceX supply capsule using International Space Station’s giant robot arm
- ‘Dragon’ arrived at the station after weekend launch and will stay there for a month while it gets filled with science samples
