Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump polled sailors and Marines on the USS Wasp on steam versus electric catapults Tuesday during a visit to the Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Goddamned steam’: Donald Trump’s aircraft carrier obsession sets up collision with US Navy and Congress

  • For the past two years, the US Navy’s plan to field electromagnetic catapults has been a pet peeve for Donald Trump
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:08pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 1:08pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump polled sailors and Marines on the USS Wasp on steam versus electric catapults Tuesday during a visit to the Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Japan’s F-35 fleet will be the largest of any US ally. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Japan’s deal to buy F-35 Lightning jets from US ‘may fuel arms race with China in region’

  • Donald Trump has welcomed Tokyo’s order for the stealth fighter, but it is likely to trigger a response from Beijing
  • Deal to buy 105 of the advanced fighters will greatly expand Japan’s capabilities in the South China Sea
Topic |   China-Japan relations
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Kristin Huang  

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 3:30am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Japan’s F-35 fleet will be the largest of any US ally. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.