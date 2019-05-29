A Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry smartphones to criminals worldwide through Phantom Secure that enabled them to sell drugs and even plan murders while avoiding the prying eyes of law enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
Prison for Vancouver man Vincent Ramos who sold criminals uncrackable BlackBerry phones that used private Hong Kong network
- Phones sold by Phantom Secure used servers in Panama and Hong Kong to stifle law enforcement from detecting users
- Ramos’ clients included the Sinaloa drug cartel of Mexico and the Hells Angels in Australia
Topic | Crime
WhatsApp raced to patch up a security hole in its messaging service, which it believed had been exploited by NSO Group. Photo: AFP
Israeli firm linked to WhatsApp hack faces lawsuit backed by Amnesty International over spyware
- NSO Group supplies industry-leading surveillance software to governments that it says is for tackling terrorism and serious crime
- But there have been a string of complaints in the past few months that the technology has been used to target human rights groups
Topic | WhatsApp
