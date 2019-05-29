Channels

A Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry smartphones to criminals worldwide through Phantom Secure that enabled them to sell drugs and even plan murders while avoiding the prying eyes of law enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
United States & Canada

Prison for Vancouver man Vincent Ramos who sold criminals uncrackable BlackBerry phones that used private Hong Kong network

  • Phones sold by Phantom Secure used servers in Panama and Hong Kong to stifle law enforcement from detecting users
  • Ramos’ clients included the Sinaloa drug cartel of Mexico and the Hells Angels in Australia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:07pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:21pm, 29 May, 2019

A Canadian man who sold encrypted Blackberry smartphones to criminals worldwide through Phantom Secure that enabled them to sell drugs and even plan murders while avoiding the prying eyes of law enforcement was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.
