US President Donald Trump listens to a question from a member of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
Robert Mueller’s statement sparks renewed calls to impeach Donald Trump, ramping up pressure on Nancy Pelosi and Congress
- Several Democratic presidential candidates demand start of proceedings minutes after special counsel reiterates that his report did not exonerate Trump
- Mueller said US Constitution requires process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
Robert Mueller says charging Donald Trump ‘was not an option’ for Russia probe, as Trump declares ‘case closed’
- Mueller speaks for the first time after report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the Russia investigation
- He said that he will be leaving the Justice Department now that he has concluded his Russia investigation
