US President Donald Trump listens to a question from a member of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 14. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller’s statement sparks renewed calls to impeach Donald Trump, ramping up pressure on Nancy Pelosi and Congress

  • Several Democratic presidential candidates demand start of proceedings minutes after special counsel reiterates that his report did not exonerate Trump
  • Mueller said US Constitution requires process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:03am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 3:28am, 30 May, 2019

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller says charging Donald Trump ‘was not an option’ for Russia probe, as Trump declares ‘case closed’

  • Mueller speaks for the first time after report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the Russia investigation
  • He said that he will be leaving the Justice Department now that he has concluded his Russia investigation
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:08pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:11am, 30 May, 2019

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
