Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘No obstruction’ no more: Robert Mueller’s statement prompts shift in Donald Trump’s talking points

  • US president and his aides were far more careful than usual to say that Attorney General Barr – not Mueller – cleared the president in the Russia probe
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 7:41am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 7:59am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller says charging Donald Trump ‘was not an option’ for Russia probe, as Trump declares ‘case closed’

  • Mueller speaks for the first time after report outlined 10 instances in which Trump tried to impede the Russia investigation
  • He said that he will be leaving the Justice Department now that he has concluded his Russia investigation
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:08pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 2:11am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.