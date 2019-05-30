Baby Saybie, the world's smallest surviving newborn, in December. Photo: AFP
‘Saybie’, the world’s tiniest surviving baby, was size of an apple at birth
- The girl was born 23 weeks and three days into her mother’s 40-week pregnancy, and weighed just 245 grams
- Her ranking as the world’s smallest baby ever to survive is according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa
Topic | Health and wellness
