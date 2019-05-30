US President Donald Trump aboard the USS Wasp, in Yokosuka, Japan. Photo: AP
Donald Trump distances himself from report about White House order to move McCain warship ‘out of sight’ for his Japan trip
- Report says tarp was hung over the ship’s name ahead of Donald Trump’s trip to Japan and sailors were directed to remove coverings from the destroyer that bore its name
- Trump had a rocky relationship with John McCain, who died last year
