‘Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault,’ Donald Trump tweeted in 2013. Photo: AFP
‘Stable genius’ Donald Trump has spent decades fixating on IQ
- People who know Donald Trump suspect his IQ obsession stems in part from a desire to project an image of success, despite scattered business failings and allegations of incompetence
Topic | POLITICO
‘Sorry losers and haters, but my IQ is one of the highest – and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault,’ Donald Trump tweeted in 2013. Photo: AFP