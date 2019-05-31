Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out at Robert Mueller after special counsel rejects president’s exoneration claims

  • US leader calls Mueller a ‘never Trumper’, says he was appointed special counsel after failing to get back his old job as FBI director
  • Trump also sent mixed messages on Russia’s efforts to help him defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016 election, seeming to confirm, then deny it happened
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:53am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 3:28am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for Colorado on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Mueller said Wednesday his two-year Russia investigation had not exonerated Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Robert Mueller’s statement sparks renewed calls to impeach Donald Trump, ramping up pressure on Nancy Pelosi and Congress

  • Several Democratic presidential candidates demand start of proceedings minutes after special counsel reiterates that his report did not exonerate Trump
  • Mueller said US Constitution requires process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:03am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Robert Mueller said Wednesday his two-year Russia investigation had not exonerated Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.