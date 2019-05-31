R. Kelly leaving after an appearance in court for Kelly’s child support case in Chicago in March. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Singer R. Kelly faces 11 charges of sexual assault and abuse
- The performer’s lawyer says R. Kelly was recharged in an existing case
- ‘These are the same conduct, just charged differently … We expect the same results,’ his lawyer writes
