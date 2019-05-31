Co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, Shruthika Padhy, Erin Howard, Rishik Gandhasri, Christopher Serrao, Saketh Sundar, Sohum Sukhatankar, Rohan Raja, and Abhijay Kodali. Photo: AP
Eight young champs share historic spelling bee victory as organisers ‘run out of challenging words’
- The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been running for 94 years and has never seen a tie greater than two contestants
- Winners emerged from more than 11 million students who took part in the competition – from across the US, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea
Topic | United States
