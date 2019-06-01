US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border in Calexico California, in April. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s Mexico tariff vow roils markets, carmakers as Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calls for dialogue
- US president threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico over ‘illegal migrants’, placing new Nafta deal in jeopardy
- Carmakers worldwide lose billions in combined market value in stock sell-off on Friday because of heavy reliance on Mexican factories to supply US market
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs from the White House on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
To stop ‘illegal migrants’, Donald Trump says US will impose 5 per cent tariff on all goods from Mexico
- US president says levy will be imposed starting June 10, with tariffs gradually increasing until immigration problem is remedied
- Mexico responded, calling Trump’s policy of America First ‘a fallacy’ and accusing him of turning the United States into a ‘ghetto’
