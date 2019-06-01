Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘We are moving forward’: Mexico begins talks with US over Donald Trump’s tariff threats
- Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he spoke to Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute
- Face-to-face discussions will take place in Washington on Wednesday
Topic | US-ally trade wars
US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border in Calexico California, in April. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s Mexico tariff vow roils markets, carmakers as Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calls for dialogue
- US president threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico over ‘illegal migrants’, putting Nafta replacement deal in jeopardy
- Carmakers worldwide lose billions in combined market value in stock sell-off on Friday because of heavy reliance on Mexican factories to supply US market
