Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

‘We are moving forward’: Mexico begins talks with US over Donald Trump’s tariff threats

  • Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he spoke to Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute
  • Face-to-face discussions will take place in Washington on Wednesday
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:42am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:56am, 1 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border in Calexico California, in April. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s Mexico tariff vow roils markets, carmakers as Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calls for dialogue

  • US president threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico over ‘illegal migrants’, putting Nafta replacement deal in jeopardy
  • Carmakers worldwide lose billions in combined market value in stock sell-off on Friday because of heavy reliance on Mexican factories to supply US market
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:39am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:39am, 1 Jun, 2019

