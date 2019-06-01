Channels

US President Donald Trump addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on May 20. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump to formally launch 2020 US presidential campaign on June 18 in Orlando, Florida

  • US president says he will hold rally with Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen, at the 20,000-seat Amway Centre
  • Trump considers Florida something of a second home and won the state in 2016
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:11am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:11am, 1 Jun, 2019

Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un

  • Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
  • The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:25am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 28 May, 2019

