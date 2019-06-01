US President Donald Trump addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on May 20. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump to formally launch 2020 US presidential campaign on June 18 in Orlando, Florida
- US president says he will hold rally with Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Pence’s wife, Karen, at the 20,000-seat Amway Centre
- Trump considers Florida something of a second home and won the state in 2016
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on May 20. Photo: Reuters
Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP
North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un
- Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
- The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
Topic | North Korea
Former US vice-president Joe Biden. Photo: AFP