An ambulance and police car at the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre after a shooting incident on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
At least 12 dead, including suspected shooter, after ‘disgruntled’ city employee opens fire at municipal centre in Virginia Beach
- Six others wounded, including police officer
- Staff were at their desks when gunshots rang out in operations building next to town’s City Hall
Topic | Gun violence in the US
An ambulance and police car at the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre after a shooting incident on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation centre where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school. Photo: AP
‘He pulled a pistol out of a guitar case’: two arrested for US school shooting that killed one, wounded eight near Columbine
- Victim says one gunman walked into classroom and opened fire, while another shooter was already in the room
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation centre where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school. Photo: AP