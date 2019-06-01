A petrol station in Dallas in October 2015. Photo: TNS
Trump lifts curbs on E15 petrol to help farmers, but angers Big Oil and environmental groups
- Petrol stations will be allowed to sell blends containing up to 15 per cent corn-based ethanol year-round, ending summertime ban aimed at cutting smog pollution
- Move is a win for the US farm lobby, which has argued the restrictions on E15 hurt growers by limiting demand for corn-based fuel
Topic | US-China trade war
A red combine harvests wheat near the border of eastern Washington and Oregon in July 2013. Photo: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Donald Trump readies new round of aid for US farmers hit by trade war with China
- Administration is considering payments of US$2 per bushel to soybean growers, US$0.63 per bushel to wheat growers and US$0.04 per bushel to corn growers
- Package, which could exceed US$15 billion, is largely modelled on programme implemented last year, but with more generous payments
