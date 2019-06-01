Channels

SCMP
A petrol station in Dallas in October 2015. Photo: TNS
United States & Canada

Trump lifts curbs on E15 petrol to help farmers, but angers Big Oil and environmental groups

  • Petrol stations will be allowed to sell blends containing up to 15 per cent corn-based ethanol year-round, ending summertime ban aimed at cutting smog pollution
  • Move is a win for the US farm lobby, which has argued the restrictions on E15 hurt growers by limiting demand for corn-based fuel
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:53am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:53am, 1 Jun, 2019

A red combine harvests wheat near the border of eastern Washington and Oregon in July 2013. Photo: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
China

Donald Trump readies new round of aid for US farmers hit by trade war with China

  • Administration is considering payments of US$2 per bushel to soybean growers, US$0.63 per bushel to wheat growers and US$0.04 per bushel to corn growers
  • Package, which could exceed US$15 billion, is largely modelled on programme implemented last year, but with more generous payments
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:24am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 6:24am, 22 May, 2019

