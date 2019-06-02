City Manager David Hansen, backed by other city officials, addresses the media Saturday regarding Friday's shooting. Photo: The Washington Post by Vicki Cronis-Nohe
Virginia police search for motive in shooting that killed at least 12 at municipal office
- DeWayne Craddock opened fire at his place of work on Friday, firing indiscriminately at his colleagues
Topic | Crime
An ambulance and police car at the Virginia Beach Municipal Centre after a shooting incident on Friday. Photo: The Virginian-Pilot via AP
At least 12 dead, including suspected shooter, after ‘disgruntled’ city employee opens fire at municipal centre in Virginia Beach
- Six others wounded, including police officer
- Staff were at their desks when gunshots rang out in operations building next to town’s City Hall
Topic | Gun violence in the US
