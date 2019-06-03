US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump denies calling Duchess Meghan ‘nasty’, despite clearly saying it in recorded interview
- Trump claimed the quote was manufactured by the ‘Fake News Media’, even though his remark can be heard during a recording of the interview
Who’s nasty? UK-bound Donald Trump backs Brexit leaders, warns on Huawei, blasts Meghan Markle before he arrives
- Donald Trump’s state visit, which begins Monday, has been repeatedly delayed
- Trump plans to attend ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings while visiting Britain and France
