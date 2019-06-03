737 Max aircraft is pictured at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
More trouble for Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration finds some 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts that could cause damage in flight
- FAA says a complete failure of the faulty ‘leading edge slat track’ would not result in the loss of the aircraft, but a failed part could cause aircraft damage in flight
