Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

737 Max aircraft is pictured at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

More trouble for Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration finds some 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts that could cause damage in flight

  • FAA says a complete failure of the faulty ‘leading edge slat track’ would not result in the loss of the aircraft, but a failed part could cause aircraft damage in flight
Topic |   Boeing
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:32am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:32am, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

737 Max aircraft is pictured at the Boeing factory in Renton, Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.