Kevin Hassett, a fixture of conservative economic circles for two decades who vigorously defended US President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts, will soon be leaving his role at the White House. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump announces departure of top White House economist Kevin Hassett
- Hassett is poised to become the latest in a long line of senior White House officials and Cabinet secretaries to depart the administration
- His influence appeared tempered by a president who regularly bases policy decisions on gut feelings
Topic | Donald Trump
Kevin Hassett, a fixture of conservative economic circles for two decades who vigorously defended US President Donald Trump’s signature tax cuts, will soon be leaving his role at the White House. Photo: Reuters