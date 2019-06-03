More than 6,500 windows, 3 million light bulbs and 67 elevators were replaced or renovated to improve the Empire State Building’s insulation and cut its energy consumption. File photo: AFP
Is Trump Tower among New York’s most energy-greedy skyscrapers?
- Law passed by New York City Council requires buildings of more than 25,000 sq ft to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 from their 2005 levels
- But some older buildings, like the Empire State Building, have already begun to address the problem
More than 6,500 windows, 3 million light bulbs and 67 elevators were replaced or renovated to improve the Empire State Building’s insulation and cut its energy consumption. File photo: AFP