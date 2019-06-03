Zhang Yingying disappeared in 2017. Photo: AP
Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying vanished in 2017. Her accused killer Brendt Christensen could face the death penalty
- Jury selection begins in trial of former University of Illinois student for the alleged killing of Zhang Yinying, whose body has not been found
- If Christensen is convicted, jurors would decide whether they think he should be executed
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang Yingying disappeared in 2017. Photo: AP
Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng display a photo of them with their daughter Zhang Yingying in Urbana, Illinois in November 2017. Photo: AP
Vanished Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s parents arrive in US for trial of her alleged killer, Brendt Christensen
- Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng say they ‘want to be present on behalf of Yingying and follow the case closely’
- Christensen pleaded not guilty and his trial is set to begin on Monday
Topic | Chinese overseas
Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng display a photo of them with their daughter Zhang Yingying in Urbana, Illinois in November 2017. Photo: AP