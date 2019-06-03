Channels

Zhang Yingying disappeared in 2017. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying vanished in 2017. Her accused killer Brendt Christensen could face the death penalty

  • Jury selection begins in trial of former University of Illinois student for the alleged killing of Zhang Yinying, whose body has not been found
  • If Christensen is convicted, jurors would decide whether they think he should be executed
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:38pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:38pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Zhang Yingying disappeared in 2017. Photo: AP
