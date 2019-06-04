Actor Kevin Spacey listens to lawyer Alan Jackson during a pretrial hearing on Monday in court in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Photo: AP
Actor Kevin Spacey’s lawyer demands access to his accuser’s cellphone at hearing in Massachusetts groping case
- Spacey was not required to attend the hearing and has stayed away from the courthouse except for his arraignment in January
- The actor, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery, faces up to 2½ years behind bars if convicted
