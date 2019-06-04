The Google logo outside the Google Building in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
Google, Facebook and Apple stocks tumble amid US antitrust scrutiny
- US Justice Department is looking into probes of Apple and Google, while FTC is overseeing investigation of Facebook
- Amazon could also come under scrutiny by regulators, as pressure from lawmakers to break up tech giants increases
Topic | Google
CrossFit has called Mark Zuckerberg and company “utopian socialists” and dumped the social media giant. Photo: Reuters
CrossFit calls Facebook ‘utopian socialists’ and dumps social media site and Instagram in protest
- In a wordy press release, the branded fitness regime said it “will no longer support or use Facebook’s services until further notice”
- CrossFit has also dumped Instagram, which is owned by Facebook
Topic | CrossFit Games
