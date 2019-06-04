Channels

Jay-Z’s stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac earn him an estimated US$410 million, according to Forbes. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
United States & Canada

Rapper Jay-Z is world’s first billionaire hip-hop artist, says Forbes

  • The rapper amassed his wealth through massive liquor, art and real-estate deals, buying stakes in companies like Uber and starting up streaming service Tidal
  • Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 2017
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:12am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:43am, 4 Jun, 2019

The Impossible Burger, the flagship product of Impossible Foods – the US maker of plant-based alternatives to meat – has proved a great success in restaurants and food outlets in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau.
Travel & Food

Why do Katy Perry, Serena Williams and Jay-Z want to invest in meat-alternative firm, Impossible Foods?

Many celebrities are backing US company – which raised US$300 million in star-studded Series E round of funding – known in Asia for its flagship plant-based Impossible Burger

Topic |   Veganism
Green Queen

Green Queen  

Published: 4:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 11:47am, 24 May, 2019

