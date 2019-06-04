Jay-Z’s stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac earn him an estimated US$410 million, according to Forbes. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
Rapper Jay-Z is world’s first billionaire hip-hop artist, says Forbes
- The rapper amassed his wealth through massive liquor, art and real-estate deals, buying stakes in companies like Uber and starting up streaming service Tidal
- Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé surpassed the billion-dollar mark in 2017
Topic | Fame and celebrity
The Impossible Burger, the flagship product of Impossible Foods – the US maker of plant-based alternatives to meat – has proved a great success in restaurants and food outlets in Hong Kong, Singapore and Macau.
Why do Katy Perry, Serena Williams and Jay-Z want to invest in meat-alternative firm, Impossible Foods?
Many celebrities are backing US company – which raised US$300 million in star-studded Series E round of funding – known in Asia for its flagship plant-based Impossible Burger
Topic | Veganism
