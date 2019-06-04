Emmanuel Aranda had been in and out of mental health treatment, his mother said. Photo: AP
Emmanuel Aranda went looking for someone to kill after women rejected him. He threw a boy over a balcony at Mall of America
- Man admitted dropping the boy nearly 12 metres after trying unsuccessfully to talk to women in the mall
- Boy was critically injured in the fall, requiring multiple surgeries for head trauma and broken bone
Topic | United States
