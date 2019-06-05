Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson in a still image captured from the school surveillance video in March 2018. Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office via Reuters
United States & Canada

‘Cowardly’ ex-school cop Scot Peterson faces 97 years in jail for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to stop Parkland shooting

  • Security officer faces 11 criminal charges, including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury
  • Investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate and instead retreated as 17 students and staff were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 5:01am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:35am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson in a still image captured from the school surveillance video in March 2018. Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.