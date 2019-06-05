Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson in a still image captured from the school surveillance video in March 2018. Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office via Reuters
‘Cowardly’ ex-school cop Scot Peterson faces 97 years in jail for doing ‘absolutely nothing’ to stop Parkland shooting
- Security officer faces 11 criminal charges, including child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury
- Investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate and instead retreated as 17 students and staff were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Then-Broward County Sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson in a still image captured from the school surveillance video in March 2018. Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office via Reuters