US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Republican rebellion? Senators hint at blocking Mexico tariffs even as Donald Trump scoffs
- US president says he does not think his own party will scuttle plan to impose 5 per cent levy on goods from Mexico over illegal immigration
- Senate could have enough votes to overturn presidential veto of any measure preventing tariffs from kicking in on June 10
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
‘We are moving forward’: Mexico begins talks with US over Donald Trump’s tariff threats
- Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says he spoke to Jared Kushner and Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute
- Face-to-face discussions will take place in Washington on Wednesday
Topic | US-ally trade wars
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends the delivery of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) deal in Mexico City on Thursday. Photo: Reuters