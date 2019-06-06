Charles Jackson is introduced as the winner of Saturday's US$344.6 million Powerball jackpot on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: AP
US retiree Charles Jackson wins US$344 million Powerball jackpot with numbers from a fortune cookie
- ‘Stunned’ winner says he usually plays same five numbers, but decided to try his luck after getting cookie at Vietnamese restaurant
Topic | Offbeat
Charles Jackson is introduced as the winner of Saturday's US$344.6 million Powerball jackpot on Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: AP