US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
‘Not nearly enough’ progress on Mexico talks, Donald Trump says, with negotiations to resume on Thursday
- Mexican delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met at White House for about 90 minutes with US officials, including Pence and Pompeo
- Lack of agreement increases likelihood that US will begin imposing 5 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico from Monday
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Republican rebellion? Senators hint at blocking Mexico tariffs even as Donald Trump scoffs
- US president says he does not think his own party will scuttle plan to impose 5 per cent levy on goods from Mexico over illegal immigration
- Senate could have enough votes to overturn presidential veto of any measure preventing tariffs from kicking in on June 10
