Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Not nearly enough’ progress on Mexico talks, Donald Trump says, with negotiations to resume on Thursday

  • Mexican delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met at White House for about 90 minutes with US officials, including Pence and Pompeo
  • Lack of agreement increases likelihood that US will begin imposing 5 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico from Monday
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:58am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:58am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Republican rebellion? Senators hint at blocking Mexico tariffs even as Donald Trump scoffs

  • US president says he does not think his own party will scuttle plan to impose 5 per cent levy on goods from Mexico over illegal immigration
  • Senate could have enough votes to overturn presidential veto of any measure preventing tariffs from kicking in on June 10
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:52am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:52am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in London on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.