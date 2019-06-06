Joe Biden’s campaign called the incident an error that was swiftly corrected. Photo: Reuters
Copy that: Donald Trump pounces on Joe Biden over plagiarism charges
- Joe Biden’s campaign amended his climate policy plan hours after it was released because a handful of passages did not credit some of the sources
- Donald Trump wasted little time in trying to capitalise on the apparent slip-up
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Joe Biden’s campaign called the incident an error that was swiftly corrected. Photo: Reuters