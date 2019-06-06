Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

For years, the world’s largest online retailer has promised that packages would be landing on shoppers’ doorsteps via drones. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Watch Amazon’s futuristic drone that will deliver packages to customers in ‘less than 30 minutes’

  • Amazon said new drone takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, and claimed it was more stable than prior models
  • The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries
Topic |   Amazon
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 12:03pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:03pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

For years, the world’s largest online retailer has promised that packages would be landing on shoppers’ doorsteps via drones. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.