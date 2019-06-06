For years, the world’s largest online retailer has promised that packages would be landing on shoppers’ doorsteps via drones. Photo: AFP
Watch Amazon’s futuristic drone that will deliver packages to customers in ‘less than 30 minutes’
- Amazon said new drone takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, and claimed it was more stable than prior models
- The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries
Topic | Amazon
