R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to a new indictment before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Photo: TNS
‘Everything is against him’: Singer R. Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 more sex-related charges
- Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison
Topic | Crime
R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to a new indictment before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Photo: TNS
R. Kelly leaving after an appearance in court for Kelly’s child support case in Chicago in March. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Singer R. Kelly faces 11 charges of sexual assault and abuse
- The performer’s lawyer says R. Kelly was recharged in an existing case
- ‘These are the same conduct, just charged differently … We expect the same results,’ his lawyer writes
Topic | Fame and celebrity
R. Kelly leaving after an appearance in court for Kelly’s child support case in Chicago in March. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP