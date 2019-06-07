Channels

A sign at The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and National Historic Landmark in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

50 years after the Stonewall gay bar raid, New York City’s police commissioner apologises, says action taken was ‘wrong, plain and simple’

  • Following the raid in 1969, a riot broke out between bar patrons and police – an event which helped to spark the modern gay rights movement
Topic |   LGBTI
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:27am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Scott Adams and Angus Leung after their victory in the city’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Gay civil servant wins final appeal on spousal benefits for husband in another victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community

  • Senior immigration officer Angus Leung took government to court after secretary for civil service refused to grant spousal benefits to his British husband
  • He also challenged Inland Revenue Department for not allowing the couple to submit a joint tax assessment
Topic |   LGBTI
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 10:07am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:32pm, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
