A sign at The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and National Historic Landmark in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: AFP
50 years after the Stonewall gay bar raid, New York City’s police commissioner apologises, says action taken was ‘wrong, plain and simple’
- Following the raid in 1969, a riot broke out between bar patrons and police – an event which helped to spark the modern gay rights movement
Topic | LGBTI
A sign at The Stonewall Inn, a gay bar and National Historic Landmark in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: AFP
Scott Adams and Angus Leung after their victory in the city’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
Gay civil servant wins final appeal on spousal benefits for husband in another victory for Hong Kong’s LGBT community
- Senior immigration officer Angus Leung took government to court after secretary for civil service refused to grant spousal benefits to his British husband
- He also challenged Inland Revenue Department for not allowing the couple to submit a joint tax assessment
Topic | LGBTI
Scott Adams and Angus Leung after their victory in the city’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang