Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may seek meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid concerns of a crackdown on more exports
- Diplomatic dispute between two nations continues after China blocked imports of canola seed and stepped up examinations of pork shipments
Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China
- Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
- Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
