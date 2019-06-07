Channels

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may seek meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid concerns of a crackdown on more exports

  • Diplomatic dispute between two nations continues after China blocked imports of canola seed and stepped up examinations of pork shipments
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:26am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:13am, 7 Jun, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photo: AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China

  • Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
  • Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:55am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09am, 17 May, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
