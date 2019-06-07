A man walks to the pedestrian line heading to cross to the United States at Otay crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state. Photo: AFP
Markets rebound as Mexico-US talks progress with hopes a deal could be on the horizon, but Monday deadline still unchanged
- Trump has warned that tariffs of 5 per cent on all Mexican exports to the United States will go into effect on Monday
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
‘Not nearly enough’ progress on Mexico talks, Donald Trump says, with negotiations to resume on Thursday
- Mexican delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met at White House for about 90 minutes with US officials, including Pence and Pompeo
- Lack of agreement increases likelihood that US will begin imposing 5 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico from Monday
Topic | US-ally trade wars
