A man walks to the pedestrian line heading to cross to the United States at Otay crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Markets rebound as Mexico-US talks progress with hopes a deal could be on the horizon, but Monday deadline still unchanged

  • Trump has warned that tariffs of 5 per cent on all Mexican exports to the United States will go into effect on Monday
Topic |   Trade
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:03am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:03am, 7 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Not nearly enough’ progress on Mexico talks, Donald Trump says, with negotiations to resume on Thursday

  • Mexican delegation, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, met at White House for about 90 minutes with US officials, including Pence and Pompeo
  • Lack of agreement increases likelihood that US will begin imposing 5 per cent tariffs on all goods from Mexico from Monday
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:58am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:58am, 6 Jun, 2019

