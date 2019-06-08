Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4 in the Oval Office. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump criticises Nasa for 2024 moon mission he previously supported, says focus should be on ‘bigger’ initiatives like Mars

  • Trump’s statement appears at odds with his administration’s recent push to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024 ‘by any means necessary’
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:46am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Trump participates in a signing ceremony for Space Policy Directive 4 in the Oval Office. Photo: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford
READ FULL ARTICLE
A July 1969 photo of an astronaut’s footprint on the moon. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Making Nasa great again’: Donald Trump seeks extra US$1.6 billion funding to return to moon by 2024

  • Space agency said US$651 million of the extra funding would go towards a launch system and the design and construction of a new crew capsule
Topic |   Space
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:20pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 8:34pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A July 1969 photo of an astronaut’s footprint on the moon. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.