A Huawei logo outside its headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: Reuters
US national security under threat due to Huawei ban, technology companies warn Trump administration
- Ban may slow research and development and harm US military technology, which relies on fast and capable chips
Topic | US-China tech war
Theresa May, outgoing British prime minister, welcomes US President Donald Trump to London. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump would have ‘no problem’ with Huawei receiving a limited role in Britain’s 5G development plans
- ‘We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei,’ US president says alongside British PM Teresa May
- China trade-war friction won’t disrupt British-American relations, he promises
Topic | Donald Trump
