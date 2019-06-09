Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport in Ireland on Thursday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Ex-WTO chief Pascal Lamy calls Donald Trump’s migration deal with Mexico a win for ‘hostage taking’

  • Mexico averted US tariff threat by agreeing to expand contentious asylum programme and to work to stem flow of immigrants to US from Central America
  • Lamy says US president’s trade decisions are ‘in total violation of WTO rules’
Topic |   US-ally trade wars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:24am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:24am, 9 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks before he departs Shannon Airport in Ireland on Thursday. Photo: AP
