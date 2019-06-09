Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York in May. Photo: AP
Hillary Clinton announces death of her youngest brother, businessman Tony Rodham
- Former US secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate remembers sibling as ‘kind, generous and a wonderful husband’
- Rodham, 65, worked on his sister’s first campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, when she lost to Barack Obama
Topic | United States
Hillary Clinton delivers Hunter College's commencement address in New York in May. Photo: AP