A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Category one insurrection’: US embassies hoist rainbow flags for Pride Month, defying Washington
- US State Department has been rejecting requests from embassies wanting to fly the flags outside mission buildings
- Some diplomats are either ignoring the ban or finding creative ways to get around the policy
Topic | LGBTI
The Stonewall Riots in 1969, triggered by a police raid on a New York bar, the Stonewall Inn, where homosexuals drank, marked the birth of the gay rights movement. June’s Pride month marks the 50th anniversary of the protests.
50 years after Stonewall: LGBTQ+ events in Hong Kong to mark World Pride month
- June is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when the gay community rose up after a police raid on a New York bar and the gay rights movement was born
- Parties, film screenings, forums and other events are being held in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary and celebrate World Pride month
