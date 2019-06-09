Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

‘Category one insurrection’: US embassies hoist rainbow flags for Pride Month, defying Washington

  • US State Department has been rejecting requests from embassies wanting to fly the flags outside mission buildings
  • Some diplomats are either ignoring the ban or finding creative ways to get around the policy
Topic |   LGBTI
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 6:49am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:54am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rainbow flag displayed at the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Stonewall Riots in 1969, triggered by a police raid on a New York bar, the Stonewall Inn, where homosexuals drank, marked the birth of the gay rights movement. June’s Pride month marks the 50th anniversary of the protests.
Arts & Culture

50 years after Stonewall: LGBTQ+ events in Hong Kong to mark World Pride month

  • June is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, when the gay community rose up after a police raid on a New York bar and the gay rights movement was born
  • Parties, film screenings, forums and other events are being held in Hong Kong to mark the anniversary and celebrate World Pride month
Topic |   LGBTI
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Published: 6:00pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:19pm, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Stonewall Riots in 1969, triggered by a police raid on a New York bar, the Stonewall Inn, where homosexuals drank, marked the birth of the gay rights movement. June’s Pride month marks the 50th anniversary of the protests.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.